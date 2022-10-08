JUST IN
Business Standard

Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai's Chembur area: Official

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's suburban Chembur area on Saturday afternoon, an official said

Mumbai | Chembur | Fire accident

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: ANI

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's suburban Chembur area on Saturday afternoon, an official said. There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident at Rail View MIG Society located in New Tilak Nagar, the fire brigade official said. It is a ground-plus-12 storied building and the fire brigade was alerted at 2.43 pm, he said.

Two fire engines, a jumbo water tanker and an ambulance were sent to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, the official added.

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 16:38 IST

