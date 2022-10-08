Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai's Chembur area: Official

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's suburban area on Saturday afternoon, an official said. There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident at Rail View MIG Society located in New Tilak Nagar, the fire brigade official said. It is a ground-plus-12 storied building and the fire brigade was alerted at 2.43 pm, he said.

Two fire engines, a jumbo water tanker and an ambulance were sent to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, the official added.

