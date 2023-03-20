J-K SIA raids Lashkar commander's house in Pulwama's Kakapora region

Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of the J&K Police on Monday raided the house of a (LeT) commander in district.

Officials said that the sleuths of SIA started searches at the house of Abdul Aziz Dar in the Kakapora area of the district.

Aziz's son, Riyaz Ahmad Dar is believed to be the oldest surviving militant commander active for the last eight years in the valley.

"These searches are being carried out in connection with case FIR 239/2022 registered in police station," officials said.

--IANS

sq/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)