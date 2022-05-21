J-K tunnel collapse: 3 bodies recovered so far, 6 still feared trapped

-
Three bodies were recovered so far on Saturday after the rescue operation resumed at the Ramban Tunnel collapse site in Jammu and Kashmir, which was put on hold yesterday after a fresh landslide.
"Three bodies have been recovered so far and sent to Ramban Hospital, one more body has been seen and the process of recovering the body is going on," said Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam.
Meanwhile, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) informed that six people are still feared trapped under the debris.
"Total three dead bodies have been retrieved since morning. A total of six are still feared trapped under the debris. Falling boulders hamper the speed of rescue operations. Till now, the rescue operations largely depended upon the earthmovers until now due to tons of debris still to be removed from the spot," said an ITBP official
A part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night.
