Jaishankar arrives in Dhaka to hold talks with Bangladesh counterpart

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday arrived in Dhaka to hold talks with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen.
Jaishankar was received at the airport by the Bangladeshi Minister of Foreign Affairs and other officials.
During his visit to Bangladesh, Jaishankar will also call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apart from holding discussions with his counterpart Abdul Momen.
The EAM is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh and Bhutan starting today. Notably, this is Jaishankar's first visit to Bangladesh, since March 2021.
Jaishankar's visit to Bangladesh may be seen in the context of frequent bilateral high-level visits and exchanges particularly as both sides commemorate 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties, an official statement said on Wednesday.
During his visit to Bhutan, the EAM will receive an audience with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and also call on Bhutan Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering. He will also meet his counterpart Dr Tandi Dorji.
