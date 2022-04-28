Google aims to bring benefits of digital economy to Telangana youth, women

-
ALSO READ
Telangana clocks 190 new coronavirus cases, one death in past 24 hours
Yuva Telangana Party merges with BJP, aims to wipe off TRS
Aramco deal on backburner a minor setback; buy RIL on dips: Analysts
Israel sees Iranian atomic bomb in five years, deal or no deal
Adani Green inks agreement with SECI to supply 4,667 MW green power
-
Google on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Telangana government to bring benefits of digital economy to youth and women entrepreneurs, and also kicked off the ground-up development of its three million square foot building in the city.
The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao.
Under the new initiative, Google will collaborate with the government through its various arms to extend scholarships for Google Career Certificates to Telangana's youth, support women entrepreneurs through digital, business and financial skills training, and strengthen the government's school modernisation efforts with digital teaching and learning tools and solutions, a Google release said.
As part of the joint effort, Google will also support the Telangana government's efforts to improve public transportation and use of digital technologies in agriculture.
Underlining "its commitment to investing and expanding its presence in Telangana", Google also unveiled the design of its ground-up development at the 7.3-acre site it acquired at Gachibowli in the city in 2019.
The three million sq ft building prioritises sustainability and energy efficiency throughout its design, it said.
Rama Rao unveiled the building design at a ceremony held onsite, it said.
Speaking after the MoU was exchanged, Rama Rao said Telangana and Google have enjoyed a long and a very fruitful relationship with each other.
"You always had one of your largest presences in the world. You have continued to support us, our growth, the technology and IT sector. Google being Google, the leader, I think that has really helped the image of the city and the image of the my state Telangana as well," he said.
"Today, I am very pleased to share that Google is deepening its Hyderabad connection and its roots in Hyderabad through new 7.3 acre campus in Gachibowli. We have just unveiled the design for the new building. We have done the ceremonial concrete pouring as well," he said.
Rama Rao said, through the new MoU, making a step-change in communities such as youth, women, and students and in citizen services is being focused upon.
Hyderabad has been home to one of our largest employee bases since we started our operations in India, Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, Google India, said.
"Over the years, we have partnered with the Telangana government to bring the benefits of Google's technologies and programs to serve the needs of people in the state," he said.
"Today, we are pleased to strengthen our association to support and accelerate the efforts of the Telangana government to help youth learn the right skills for employment, support women entrepreneurs with digital skills, and modernize schools for children," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU