Jaishankar congratulates Truss, expresses hope for stronger India-UK ties

-
ALSO READ
UK: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss neck and neck after first TV debate clash
Final countdown begins for contenders Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss in UK PM race
UK PM race: Rishi Sunak wins over voters in TV debate against Truss
Britain's Liz Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new PM
PM Modi confident India-UK ties will be strengthened under Truss leadership
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday congratulated Liz Truss on being chosen to be the next prime minister of the UK and said he is confident that the India-UK relationship will grow further under her leadership.
Truss, who beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson, is set to take charge as Britain's new prime minister.
Congratulating Truss on being elected as the leader of the UK Conservative Party, Jaishankar tweeted, "Your commitment to raising India-UK cooperation to a higher level is well known. Confident that our relationship will grow further under your leadership."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated Truss on Monday night after she was chosen to be the next prime minister of the UK and had expressed confidence that under her leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 13:28 IST