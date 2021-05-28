Jaishankar welcomes USTR Katherine Tai's positive stance on IPR issues

-
ALSO READ
India-US ties one of the major relationships in the world today: Jaishankar
Members in S Jaishankar's delegation to UK test Covid-19 positive
Indo-Japan ties have a central place in modernisation efforts: Jaishankar
Jaishankar hopes to have serious discussions on trade issues with Biden admin
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Maldives on two-day visit
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday welcomed the positive stance of US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on issues related to intellectual property rights of COVID-19 vaccines and her support for efficient and robust supply chains.
Jaishankar, 66, on Thursday had a meeting with Tai to discuss a wide range of bilateral trade issues. The minister described it as good discussions. "Welcomed her positive stance on IPR issues & support for efficient and robust supply chains," he said in a tweet after the meeting.
Early this month, Tai, after consultations with various stakeholders, had announced support to the move of India and South Africa to waive certain IP aspects of COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO). This step is likely to help in a big way in the fight against the pandemic.
"Our trade, technology and business cooperation are at the core of our strategic partnership. Enhancing them is vital to post-Covid economic recovery," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
According to the latest quarterly official data, India is the top ninth trade partner of the United States in goods and services. The total bilateral trade between India and the US from January to March this year was USD 24.8 billion. The list is topped by America's two neighbours: Mexico (USD 153.9 billion) and Canada (USD 151.1 billion), followed by China (USD 148.2 billion), Japan (USD 49.4 billion) and Germany (USD 46.7 billion).
According to the Department of Commerce, US exports of goods and services to India supported an estimated 1,98,000 jobs in 2015 (according to latest available data) -- 82,000 supported by goods exports and 1,16,000 supported by services exports.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU