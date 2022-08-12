JUST IN
Monkeypox: Study documents first human-to-dog transmission case in France
Jammu and Kashmir L-G flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally at Dal Lake

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally at the Dal Lake here on Friday.

Independence Day | Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally at the Dal Lake here on Friday.

Tricolours flying on hundreds of Shikaras under the district administration's 'Tiranga Utsav' rowed together in the iconic lake as part of the celebrations commemorating the 75 years of Independence, an official spokesman said.

He said the rally commenced with the police pipe band playing the national anthem, adding, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is witnessing huge participation of the people.

"Tiranga Utsav is a celebration of ideals and aspirations of the country," LG Sinha said. I appeal to everyone to join this campaign by hoisting the national flag atop their houses from August 13th to 15th, he added.

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 15:57 IST

