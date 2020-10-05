Jammu & Kashmir: 632 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in a day

-
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 632 fresh cases and 10 more fatalities in a day which took the caseload to 79,738 and death toll to 1,252 on Monday, officials said.
Of the new cases, 346 were reported from Jammu region and 286 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.
Jammu district reported the highest number of 173 new cases, followed by 119 in Srinagar district, the officials said.
The Union Territory has 14,696 active cases of COVD-19, while 63,790 patients have recovered so far, they said. Of the 10 fresh deaths, five each were reported from Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.
