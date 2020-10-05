WHO: 10% of world's population may have been infected by coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
India coronavirus dispatch: Covid-19 pandemic and policy solutions
PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of seven states tomorrow
Puducherry reports 452 fresh Covid-19 cases, six additional deaths
India Covid-19 cases cross 300,000-mark, death toll at 8,718: Worldometer
Ladakh reports 43 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally now stands at 4,195
-
The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Monday its best estimates indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus more than 20 times the number of confirmed cases and warned of a difficult period ahead.
Dr Michael Ryan, speaking to a special session of the WHO's 34-member executive board focusing on COVID-19, said the figures vary from urban to rural, and between different groups, but that ultimately it means the vast majority of the world remains at risk.
He said the pandemic would continue to evolve, but that tools exist to suppress transmission and save lives.
Many deaths have been averted and many more lives can be protected," Ryan said. He was flanked by his boss, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who minutes earlier led a moment of silence to honor victims as well as round of applause for the health workers who have strived to save them.
Ryan said southeast Asia faced a surge in cases, Europe and the eastern Mediterranean were seeing an increase in deaths, while the situations in Africa and the Western Pacific were rather more positive.
"Our current best estimates tell us that about 10 percent of the global population may have been infected by this virus, Ryan told attendees from member governments who make up the executive board and provide much of its funding.
The estimate which would amount to more than 760 million people based on a current world population of about 7.6 billion far outstrips the number of confirmed cases as tallied by both WHO and Johns Hopkins University, now more than 35 million worldwide.
Experts have long said that the number of confirmed cases greatly underestimates the true figure.
The comments came during a special session of the executive board to consider the follow-up to its previous meeting, in May, that passed a resolution to look into the world's and WHO's response to the pandemic. Ryan warned that the world was "now heading into a difficult period. The disease continues to spread. It is on the rise in many parts of the world.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU