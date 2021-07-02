Jamui becomes first panchayat in MP to achieve 100% Covid vaccination

JUST IN
Jamui in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh has become the first panchayat in the state to achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination against Covid-19.

A villager receives a dose of Covishield vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal (Photo: Reuters)
Jamui in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh has become the first panchayat in the state to achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19.

"Jamui gram panchayat achieved the 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19. Here 1,855 beneficiaries have been administered the vaccines. Six other gram panchayats, Burhar Nagar panchayat and Dhanpuri Nagar Palika in the Shahdol district have also achieved 100 per cent vaccination," Satyendra Singh, District Collector Shahdol told ANI.

A 75-year-old villager said majorly of the people in the village have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Sombati Lodhi, a villager told that every adult in the village took the COVID vaccine. "We are happy that all our villagers took the vaccine. I thank everyone that they received the vaccine dose," Lodhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, July 02 2021. 07:41 IST

