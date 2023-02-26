JUST IN
Business Standard

Japanese firm to help Kerala with its first waste-to-energy plant: CM

Japan-based JFE Engineering Limited has agreed to provide technical support to the upcoming waste-to-energy plant at Kozhikode, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday

Topics
Kerala government | Green energy | Kerala Assembly

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Renewable energy
Representational

Japan-based JFE Engineering Limited has agreed to provide technical support to the upcoming waste-to-energy plant at Kozhikode, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

Keiichi Nagaya, Director, Head of Overseas Business and Environmental Solution Sector, of the firm, met the Chief Minister here and assured assistance for the state's first waste-to-energy treatment plant.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said the firm has the experience of installing more than 350 waste disposal plants across the world.

"They have assured cooperation in the fields of technology and construction for the project. The government intends to complete the construction of the plant within two years. Kerala's first Waste-to-Energy Treatment Plant is going to be established in Kozhikode," the Chief Minister further said.

In the meeting held in the Chief Minister's chamber on Saturday, the company's India Managing Director B G Kulkarni, Zonta Infratech MD Raj Kumar, among others participated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 20:03 IST

