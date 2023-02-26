JUST IN
Business Standard

IAF airlifts 388 stranded passengers from Jammu to Ladakh using IL-76

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday airlifted 388 stranded passengers from Jammu to the Union Territory of Ladakh, a defence spokesman said

Topics
Indian Air Force | Defence minister | Rajnath Singh

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

IAF IL-76 aircraft, ladakh, leh, border, lac, china
IAF IL-76 aircraft flies above Leh, in Ladakh

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday airlifted 388 stranded passengers from Jammu to the Union Territory of Ladakh, a defence spokesman said.

The IAF provided the facility of IL-76 aircraft which airlifted 388 citizens of Ladakh from Jammu to Leh, the spokesman said.

He said two IL-76 aircrafts landed at the Air Force Station Jammu and airlifted the stranded passengers under "operation Sadbhavana" (goodwill).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 19:43 IST

