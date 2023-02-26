IAF airlifts 388 stranded passengers from Jammu to Ladakh using IL-76

-
-
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday airlifted 388 stranded passengers from Jammu to the Union Territory of Ladakh, a defence spokesman said.
The IAF provided the facility of IL-76 aircraft which airlifted 388 citizens of Ladakh from Jammu to Leh, the spokesman said.
He said two IL-76 aircrafts landed at the Air Force Station Jammu and airlifted the stranded passengers under "operation Sadbhavana" (goodwill).
First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 19:43 IST
