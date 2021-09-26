JIPMER rescinds decision on ration cards for free treatment to BPL patients

: The Centrally administered (Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Education and Research) Hospital here has withdrawn its circular issued last week insisting on production of ration cards by patients belonging to the below povertyline (BPL) category to get free treatment and consultations.

A modified circular issued on Saturday said there would no longer be insistence on the cards (of red colour in Puducherry) for identifying the economic status of the patients.

The service, according to the fresh circular, would be free of cost for all patients irrespective of their income.

The circular said emergency treatment also would continue free of cost for all the patients irrespective of their income, and patients in general wards would not be charged for stay.

The previous circular drew condemnation and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan red-flagged the announcement of the hospital that it would not offer the free treatment to the patients unless they produced the ration cards.

