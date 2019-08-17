Jobs grew at medium and large companies, but at a slow pace: Study

It was not job-less growth in medium and large companies, but expanded at a slow pace in 2018-19 compared to 2017-18 year-on-year, a new study showed.

Note: All sectors of the study have not been taken due to space crunch, Source: CARE Ratings

While jobs rose by 6.2 per cent in FY18 to touch 5.78 million as on March 2018, these grew by 4.3 per cent next year to touch 6.03 million at the end of FY19.

The study, carried out by CARE Ratings, is based on annual reports of 969 medium and large companies.

The current slowdown being witnessed by the consumer durables and fast-moving consumer goods is not corroborated by the study for FY19.