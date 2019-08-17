Jobs grew at medium and large companies, but at a slow pace: Study

JUST IN
It was not job-less growth in medium and large companies, but employment expanded at a slow pace in 2018-19 compared to 2017-18 year-on-year, a new study showed.

While jobs rose by 6.2 per cent in FY18 to touch 5.78 million as on March 2018, these grew by 4.3 per cent next year to touch 6.03 million at the end of FY19.

The study, carried out by CARE Ratings, is based on annual reports of 969 medium and large companies.

The current slowdown being witnessed by the consumer durables and fast-moving consumer goods is not corroborated by the study for FY19.
