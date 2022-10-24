John Shaw, husband of Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, passes away

-
ALSO READ
BJP hits out at Kiran Shaw for keeping mum on students carrying Bibles
CBI files charge sheet in Rs 9 lakh Biocon Biologics bribery case
Biocon chief Kiran Majumdar-Shaw slams poor condition of Bengaluru roads
Ireland regulator reports manufacturing deficiency at Biocon's plant
Biocon arm Syngene ends contract with Bioinnovat Research over graft case
-
Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's husband John Shaw passed away on Monday morning in a private hospital, family sources said. He was 73.
Shaw was admitted to the hospital where he was undergoing treatment, they said.
The exact reason behind the death was not known.
Shaw was the former vice chairman of the Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon Limited.
He was an MA (Economics Honours) in History and Political Economy from the University of Glasgow in United Kingdom.
He was also the former chairman of Madura Coats Limited and former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 16:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU