Business Standard

John Shaw, husband of Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, passes away

Shaw was admitted to the hospital where he was undergoing treatment, they said

Topics
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw | Biocon

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, John Shaw
Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw with husband John Shaw (Photo: Twitter)

Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's husband John Shaw passed away on Monday morning in a private hospital, family sources said. He was 73.

Shaw was admitted to the hospital where he was undergoing treatment, they said.

The exact reason behind the death was not known.

Shaw was the former vice chairman of the Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon Limited.

He was an MA (Economics Honours) in History and Political Economy from the University of Glasgow in United Kingdom.

He was also the former chairman of Madura Coats Limited and former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 16:44 IST

