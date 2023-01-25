Young generation will provide new direction to themselves, nation: Rajnath

Defence Minister on Wednesday felicitated the 25 winners of 'Veer Gatha 2.0' at an event here and said the young generation will provide a new and better direction not only to themselves but also to the society and the nation.

The event took place on the eve of the 74th Republic Day.

Singh felicitated the 25 winners of Veer Gatha 2.0, organised in the backdrop of the overwhelming success of Veer Gatha last year, which was jointly initiated by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the defence ministry said in a statement.

He gave away the winners a cash prize of Rs 10,000, a medal and a certificate each, in the presence of Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane were also present on the occasion, the statement said.

Over 100 NCC cadets and students from Army Public Schools and Cantonment Boards were in attendance, with students and teachers from over 500 schools joining virtually, it said.

Congratulating the young winners, Singh commended their bravery, zeal and creativity and expressed confidence that the young generation will provide a new and better direction not only to themselves but also to the society and the nation.

