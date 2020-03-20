Kainaz Messman Harchandrai and the story of Theobroma's rapid growth

One likely reason why Kainaz Messman Harchandrai was popular in school was the hoard of handmade chocolates she would bring to distribute among her teenaged classmates. Her mother Kamal, a home caterer, used to whip these up with cocoa, icing sugar, butter, and lavish splashes of rum.

There was “so much alcohol in the old-fashioned candy” that afterwards, in the maths period, the numbers would dance. “We would hardly follow the class,” she reminisces, with a giggle. Kainaz and her sister Tina grew up in an enticingly aromatic environment. Her mother sold ...