The guidelines on the KV Kamath committee recommendations will be out by September 6, (RBI) governor said in a television interview on Friday.



The committee on business loan resolution would submit its recommendations within one month and the central bank will soon release its final guidelines on the issue. Both the process will be done within 30 days from the date of original notification on August 6, Das said in an interview with CNBC TV18.



The committee will look after business loans above Rs 1,500 crore, while retail loan resolution will be taken care of by bank boards.



Banks can meanwhile start the process on its own, and the governor said in the interview the bank board will be prepared with the resolution plan by the end of this month.



There was some confusion if the RBI would take another 30 days after submission of recommendation of the Kamath committee, but that concern has been addressed now.



However, considering that at least one member Diwakar Gupta will be joining the committee after the completion of his tenure at Asian Development Bank (ADB) on September 1, the committee will literally get just a few days to finalise its recommendations working full strength.