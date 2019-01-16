JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SC to hear plea against Nageswara Rao as interim CBI chief next week
Business Standard

Kapil Sibal calls sedition law 'a colonial hangover', wants it scrapped

He also called for a change in the government to save the country

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

GST good for government, bad for people: Congress takes jibe at PM Modi
Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal Wednesday demanded that the sedition law be scrapped as those in power are "manipulating" it.

He also called for a change in the government to save the country.

"Scrap sedition law (section 124A,IPC), a colonial hangover.

"Real sedition is when those in power manipulate institutions, misuse the law, breach peace and security by inciting violence. Punish them in 2019. 'Sarkar badlo Desh bachao' (change government, save country)," Sibal said on Twitter.

His reaction come two days after former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others were slapped sedition charges in a charge sheet filed in the court.
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 12:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements