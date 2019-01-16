JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra: Swords, guns, other 170 weapons seized from BJP worker's shop

As many as 170 types of weapons worth around Rs 1.86 lakh were seized by the police

ANI  |  Mumbai 

weapons
Huge cache of weapons seized from a shop of BJP worker Dhananjay Kulkarni in Dombivli, Thane (@ANI)

Huge cache of weapons was seized from a BJP worker in Dombivli, Thane on Tuesday.

The police have arrested Dhananjay Kulkarni. He was sent to judicial custody after being produced at Kalyan Court.

Dombivali Crime Branch arrested Kulkarni after recovering weapons like swords and air guns from his shop 'Tapasya House of Fashion'.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 13:20 IST

