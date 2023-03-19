JUST IN
Karnataka gives nod to 78 industrial projects of Rs 5,298-cr investment

Two projects of additional investment have also been approved, which will result in an investment of Rs 203.15 crore and would generate massive employment opportunities

Topics
Karnataka | Investment

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

steel
Representative Image

The State Industries and Commerce Department has cleared a total of 78 investment proposals worth Rs 5,298.69 crore promising 13,917 jobs.

At the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting chaired by the Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R Nirani, these proposals were cleared, a statement issued by the office of the Minister on Sunday said.

The committee considered and approved 17 important large and medium size industrial projects with investments of more than Rs 50 crore. These projects are worth Rs 3,552.66 crore and are expected to create employment opportunities for 6,933 people in the State.

Also, 59 new projects with investments of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were also approved. These projects worth Rs 1,542.88 crore would generate jobs for 6,984 people in Karnataka, the statement read.

Two projects of additional investment have also been approved, which will result in an investment of Rs 203.15 crore and would generate massive employment opportunities, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 22:36 IST

