JUST IN
Will take action to stop vulgarity on OTT in the name of creativity: Thakur
CBI files FIR over irregularities in teachers' recruitment in Bengal school
Will bring out private vehicles scrapping policy: Union minister Choubey
Andhra CM disburses Rs 699 cr for students' education fee reimbursement
Education, health to get highest share in Delhi's 2023-24 budget: Official
Share of self-employed in urban areas rises post pandemic: NSO report
ED attaches assets worth Rs 5.21 cr of Mineral Enterprises Ltd under PMLA
Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Constitution has to evolve through Parliament, not judiciary: V P Dhankhar
I should be in good and clean politics: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Will take action to stop vulgarity on OTT in the name of creativity: Thakur
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Efficient processing key for strengthening millet value chain: Official

She said the government is "exclusively promoting 100 per cent Women FPOs" and issued a guideline for the inclusion of "one woman on the Board of Directors of each FPO"

Topics
Millets production | millets | logistics

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

millets
Millet farm | Wikimedia Commons

Improved varieties, better shelf life, efficient processing and access to markets are all vital for strengthening the millet value chain, a senior Agriculture Ministry official said on Sunday.

"We must carry out R&D in all areas of the value chain of millets and bring together the knowledge of production, processing and storage and make it available to the consumer," Joint Secretary in the Agriculture Ministry Vijaya Lakshmi Nadendla said addressing a plenary session at the Global Millets Conference.

The government is propagating millets cultivation and increasing demand, it is expected that more women will get engaged in the cultivation of millets, thereby leading to a need for skilling and capacity building, she said at another session at the conference.

She said the government is "exclusively promoting 100 per cent Women FPOs" and issued a guideline for the inclusion of "one woman on the Board of Directors of each FPO".

On the occasion, ITC Ltd Group Head (Agri & IT Businesses) Sivakumar S emphasised synchronisation of the millets value chain as a critical requirement for scaling millets, an official release said.

In this regard, "Millets stakeholder partnerships are vital to creating such synchronisation", he said.

Manoj Juneja, Deputy Executive Director and CFO, World Food Programme (WFP), underlined that millet is crucial for food and nutritional security, promoting biodiversity and empowering farmers. "It's high time we revive the brand of millets and foster resilient food systems," he said.

Just Organik Founder and Managing Director Pankaj Agarwal called for "collaborative participation from all the stakeholders, starting from seed companies to farmers and chefs to markets and finally the consumers themselves".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Millets production

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 22:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU