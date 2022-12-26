Karnataka passes Bill on hiked quota for SC/ST in educational institutes

The on Monday unanimously passed a enhancing reservation for SC/STs in government educational institutions and State government services.

The proposes to increase the quota for the Scheduled Castes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes from three per cent to seven per cent.

The aims to replace the ordinance passed by the government in October this year.

Welcoming the Bill, the Opposition said the new reservation policy would not benefit the targeted people as government jobs have been curtailed due to privatisation.

The Opposition said the government should make provision for reservation in the private sector too.

