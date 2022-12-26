Karnataka passes Bill on hiked quota for SC/ST in educational institutes

-
The Karnataka Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a Bill enhancing reservation for SC/STs in government educational institutions and State government services.
The Bill proposes to increase the quota for the Scheduled Castes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes from three per cent to seven per cent.
The Bill aims to replace the ordinance passed by the government in October this year.
Welcoming the Bill, the Opposition said the new reservation policy would not benefit the targeted people as government jobs have been curtailed due to privatisation.
The Opposition said the government should make provision for reservation in the private sector too.
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 23:15 IST
