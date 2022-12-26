JUST IN
Delhi schools teachers to be deployed at IGI Airport to enforce Covid norms
PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold talks over phone
CBI probe against medical graduates practising in India without test
Haryana court allows STF to take voice sample of gangster in Rs 30-cr heist
ED attaches assets worth over Rs 205 cr of Chennai-based firm in PMLA case
Former Central Railway GM Lahoti appointed Railway Board Chairman
DPIIT considering quality control norms for lighters, sports goods
Agri Min sets up 30,934 organic clusters, benefitting 1.5 mn farmers
Narcotic drugs worth Rs 60 lakh seized in Jharkhand's Hazaribag: Police
Odisha govt health scheme helps over 600,000 poor people get free treatment
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
CBI probe against medical graduates practising in India without test
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold talks over phone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Modi and that he counted on India's participation for the implementation of his peace formula

Topics
Narendra Modi | Ukraine | Volodymyr Zelensky

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
PM Modi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said he held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that he counted on India's participation for the implementation of his peace formula.

Zelenskyy said he also wished Modi for a successful G20 presidency of India.

"I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN," the Ukrainian president said in a tweet.

There were no immediate details from the Indian side.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said there can be "no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

India is yet to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 21:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU