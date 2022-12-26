JUST IN
IIT Guwahati, Bombay, European partners building water quality sensor
S Jaishankar beefs up preparations for G20, all ministries on board

Aiming for the success of G20 summit next year, Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar especially addressed the Spokespersons, Panelists and media coordinators on G20

Topics
S Jaishankar | G20

IANS  |  New Delhi 

S Jaishankar
Photo: Twitter

Aiming for the success of G20 summit next year, Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar especially addressed the Spokespersons, Panelists and media coordinators on G20 and International issues today at the BJP headquarter.

According to sources, "Jaishankar gave mantra to BJP spokespersons today. In the present circumstances, G20 is a big opportunity for India, public participation has to be increased in this. The Minister asked the spokespersons to take the spirit of G20 to new heights. With preparation on G20 and international issues, the spokesperson should go to public."

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's 20 major developed and developing economies, making it a premier forum for international economic cooperation. The first G20 Sherpa meeting under India's presidency started on December 4, 2022, in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

BJP is looking forward to seeing G20 as a mega hit, hence it is leaving no stone unturned in making it a success.

All the ministries are holding series of meetings for preparation of a roadmap for participation in G20 meet next year.--IANS

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 22:20 IST

