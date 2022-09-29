Karnataka PSI scam: CID submits 1,406-page chargesheet against ADGP Paul

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing the PSI scandal in Karnataka, has submitted a 1,406-page charge sheet in the court against jailed senior IPS officer ADGP Amrit Paul, the agency sources stated on Thursday.

Paul is the first senior ADGP level officer to be arrested in connection with the scandal that rocked the state and made news.

The charge sheet has been submitted before the First ACMM court in Bengaluru. Accused Amrit Paul is being made 35th accused in the case. The CID investigation officer DySP B.K. Shekar submitted 78 records, 38 witnesses against Paul to highlight his role in the scam, conspiracy to carry it out and collection of money from aspirants of posts of sub-inspectors.

According to sources, the CID had already submitted a charge sheet regarding the scandal but without mentioning the name and role of Paul.

The latest investigations have shown that the accused who had allegedly received a cut of Rs 1.35 crore from candidates to PSI posts had given away the money to his aide and benami Shambhulinga Swamy. The CID had seized Rs 41 lakh from him.

Amrit Paul, who worked as ADGP of Recruitment department, had allegedly allowed his junior DySP Shanthakumar and team to commit scandal in recruitment of 545 posts of PSI. The officers attached to the Recruitment Division Sunitha Bai, RPI Manjunath and guards have recorded their statements confirming the role of Amrit Paul, sources explain.

However, Paul is maintaining that the scandal had taken place without his knowledge and he had not received any money. The opposition Congress had demanded the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in connection with the scandal.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)