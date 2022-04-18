Cabinet reshuffle or expansion after Delhi visit: Karnataka CM Bommai

-
ALSO READ
Centre contemplating to evacuate students from Kyiv via land routes: Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai claims his visit to Delhi successful
Karnataka Budget: No hike in taxes, Rs 1,000 crore for Mekedatu project
Karnataka Bitcoin scam blew up as Oppn didn't probe when in power: Bommai
-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that a final decision on cabinet expansion will be taken only after his visit to New Delhi.
"The High command has to give directions on my visit and it will be decided in New Delhi itself whether there would be cabinet reshuffle or just cabinet expansion in the state," he said.
Speaking to reporters Bommai said that the matter of cabinet expansion has been discussed with party President J.P. Nadda already. He had assured that he would inform after conducting a meeting in this regard.
The statement of Bommai proved to be a dampener for cabinet berth aspirants who expected the cabinet expansion to take place immediately after Ugadi festival (April 2). With the resignation of K.S. Eshwarappa, five posts in the cabinet are now vacant. Since, the elections are fast approaching (2023), the party is treading cautiously with regard to expansion.
Talking about the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scandal, Bommai clarified that there are demands for re-examination. "But, we will take a call on it only after the CID investigation report comes," he said.
"Once the allegation surfaced, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had handed over the investigation to CID. The step was taken to ensure an unbiased probe. The directions have been given for comprehensive investigation and no one will be spared," he said.
--IANS
mka/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU