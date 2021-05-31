Karnataka to purchase vaccines directly from manufacturing firms: DCM

The Karnataka government has decided to purchase vaccines directly from manufacturing companies as the two firms which had submitted bids in response to global tender have not submitted the requisite documents, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

"In response to the short term global tender floated on May 15, two distribution companies, one, the city-based (Bengaluru) and another Mumbai based, had submitted applications.But these had not annexed the required technical and supply ensuring documents.Also, there was no representation from these companies for the virtual meetings held," Narayan said.

The process of communication has already begun directly with vaccine manufacturing companies, as the government is not in a position to wait, amid threats of possible third COVID-19 wave, the DCM, who is also the head of the state's State Covid task force, said.

In response to global tender floated by Karnataka to procure two crore Covid-19 vaccines, two suppliers had come forward to supply Russia's Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines.

Bulk MRO Industrial Supply Pvt Ltd from Mumbai had offered to supply Sputnik V vaccine, while Bengaluru-based Thulasi Systems said it could also provide the single-dose Sputnik Light, in response to a tender that closed on May 24.

The government however has decided to reject bids made by two companies to supply Russia's Sputnik vaccines.

Noting that the future of the lockdown in the state will be decided based on experts' opinions and facts and figures, Narayan said, however, certain activities need some relaxation to balance life and livelihood.

The state is currently under lockdown till June 7.

The DCM today inaugurated the vaccination programme for artistes of the Kannada film industry, his office said in a release.

All the 15,000 artistes belonging to the Kannada film industry, who are above 18 years, will be inoculated, Narayan said, adding that he would discuss with the Chief Minister about providing ration kits to those in need among them.

He also said applications for providing subsidised homes under the Chief Minister's Housing Scheme will be called shortly and artistes who are financially weak should make use of the scheme.

