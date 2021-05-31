Government extends monthly GST return filing deadline to June 26

-
ALSO READ
Income Tax Dept to launch new e-filing portal for taxpayers on June 7
In pictures: 11 women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021
New e-filing portal to be mobile friendly, have manuals, videos: I-T Dept
Govt waives late fee on delayed filing of March, April GSTR-3B, tax payment
Govt extends due date for filing FY20 GST annual returns till March 31
-
The government on Monday said the deadline for filing monthly GST sales returns for May has been extended by 15 days till June 26.
The GST Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister and comprising state counterparts, on May 28 had decided to extend certain compliance relaxations on account of COVID-19.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in a series of tweets listed out the various relaxations extended by the Council.
The due date for furnishing details of outward supplies in Form GSTR-1 for the month of May 2021 is extended by 15 days. The extended due date is June 26, CBIC said.
Businesses file GSTR-1, giving details of supplies made during the month, by the 11th day of the subsequent month. For payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Form GSTR-3B is filed by businesses in a staggered manner between 20th-24th day of the succeeding month.
The GST Council also approved extending by three months till July 31 the due date for filing annual returns for fiscal 2020-21 by composition dealers.
"Due date for furnishing annual return in Form GSTR-4 for FY 2020-21 to be extended to July 31, 2021," CBIC said, adding relevant notifications to give effect to these relaxations would be issued in due course.
Also, taxpayers who are registered under the Companies Act have been permitted to furnish GST returns by using Electronic Verification Code (EVC) instead of Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) till August 31, 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU