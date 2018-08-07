Karunanidhi's sons Alagiri, Stalin, daughter Kanimozhi meet Tamil Nadu CM

Senior family members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M Karunanidhi, including his sons M K Alagiri and and daughter Kanimozhi, on Tuesday met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence.

Other senior leaders, including T R Baalu, Murasoli Selvam and I Periasamy, also accompanied them.





After the meeting, Chief Minister Palaniswami met PWD officials. The chief secretary is also expected to meet the chief minister.

Tamil Nadu's DGP has ordered security to be strengthened across the state. In a fax message, he said, "...Please direct your strength (ADSP, DSPs, SIs & ORs) available in each district/city to report immediately in uniform before the respective COP/District SP for urgent law and order bandodust duty)."

DMK chief and former chief minister Karunanidhi's health remains critical as of Tuesday morning. He is under medical supervision at the in

On Monday evening, the hospital's bulletin said that there was a decline in his condition and that "his response to medical interventions over the next 24 hours would determine his prognosis".



The 94-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on July 26 due to low blood pressure. He was resuscitated and his condition was made stable later. The hospital stated that he had contracted urinary tract infection and had a fever because of it.