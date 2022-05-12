Kashmiri Pandit employee shot dead inside Tehsil office in JK's Budgam

-
A government employee belonging to the Kashmir Pandit community was shot dead by suspected militants at his office in the Chadoora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here.
The gunmen entered the Tehsil office in Chadoora town and shot at Rahul Bhat, a clerk, the officials said.
They said Bhat, who was residing in a migrant colony at Sheikhpura in Budgam district, was shifted to a hospital here but succumbed to his injuries.
Police have launched a hunt to track down the assailants.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
