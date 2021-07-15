Kejriwal pitches for Bharat Ratna for Sunderlal Bahuguna posthumously

-
ALSO READ
Environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna dies of Covid in Rishikesh hospital
Pilot refutes Rita Bahuguna Joshi's claim of him joining BJP
TTFI recommends Sharath Kamal for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
India women look to play for pride in final ODI vs South Africa
Kejriwal writes to PM, seeks Bharat Ratna for doctors, nurses, paramedics
-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday sought that the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, be given to noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna posthumously.
The environmentalist, known for his pioneering role in the chipko movement in Uttarkhand, died on May 21.
Kejriwal said he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.
He made the remarks at an event at the Delhi Legislative Assembly to pay condolence to Bahuguna.
Saplings were planted and a portrait of Bahuguna was unveiled at the event.
The chief minister noted that Bahuguna was known all over the world and every moment of his life inspires people.
Started by Bahuguna at the foothills of the Himalayas in 1973 in Uttarakhand, then a part of Uttar Pradesh, the Chipko movement was a forest conservation movement in India. It later became a rallying point for many environmental movements all over the world.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU