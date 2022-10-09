JUST IN
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan greetings to citizens on Eid-Milad-un-Nabi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday extended his greetings to citizens on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, which is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Topics
Pinarayi Vijayan | Kerala

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

vijayan
Photo: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday extended his greetings to citizens on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, which is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Vijayan, who is presently on a European tour, said on Twitter and his Facebook page that on this occasion people should celebrate Prophet Muhammad's message of love, kindness and brotherhood.

"Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion to celebrate the message of love, kindness and brotherhood that Prophet Muhammad shared with us. May this day fill us with more happiness. Hearty wishes to all," he said in his tweet and FB post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 11:07 IST

