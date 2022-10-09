Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan greetings to citizens on Eid-Milad-un-Nabi

-
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday extended his greetings to citizens on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, which is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.
Vijayan, who is presently on a European tour, said on Twitter and his Facebook page that on this occasion people should celebrate Prophet Muhammad's message of love, kindness and brotherhood.
"Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion to celebrate the message of love, kindness and brotherhood that Prophet Muhammad shared with us. May this day fill us with more happiness. Hearty wishes to all," he said in his tweet and FB post.
First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 11:07 IST
