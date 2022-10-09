JUST IN
Business Standard

Mathura witnesses waterlogging in several parts after heavy rainfall

Mathura witnessed waterlogging in several parts as heavy rainfall lashed the city on Saturday late night

Mathura | Waterlogging | Rainfall

ANI 

Mathura witnessed waterlogging in several parts as heavy rainfall lashed the city on Saturday late night.

While heavy rainfall lashed the national capital late Friday night and throughout Saturday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday late night predicted light to moderate intensity rain over adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR on Sunday.

The IMD predicted light to moderate spells over Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar.

Cities including Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad are likely to experience light to moderate spell in next two hours, IMD predicted.

The weather department also predicted light and moderate spell for the cities of Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas.

Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Etah, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji (Rajasthan), in the next two hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 08:38 IST

