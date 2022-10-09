Mathura witnesses waterlogging in several parts after heavy rainfall

-
-
Mathura witnessed waterlogging in several parts as heavy rainfall lashed the city on Saturday late night.
While heavy rainfall lashed the national capital late Friday night and throughout Saturday.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday late night predicted light to moderate intensity rain over adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR on Sunday.
The IMD predicted light to moderate spells over Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar.
Cities including Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad are likely to experience light to moderate spell in next two hours, IMD predicted.
The weather department also predicted light and moderate spell for the cities of Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas.
Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Etah, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji (Rajasthan), in the next two hours.
First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 08:38 IST
