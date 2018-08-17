Kerala floods live updates: Death toll rises; Modi to visit state today

Streets flooded in Ernakulam's Velloorkunnam following heavy and incessant rainfall. 167 people have died till now in Kerala floods An aerial view shows partially submerged houses at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala. Photo: Reuters Roads being cleared in Kerala's Kumily after traffic movement was affected due to landslides caused by heavy rainfall.

Unprecedented rains continue to wreak havoc across Kerala, and have brought the coastal state to a standstill. As many as 173 people have lost their lives due to rains, floods and landslides.

According to the Home Ministry's Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 247 people have died in Kerala, while 2,11,000 people in 14 districts have been badly hit by the rains and floods, and over 32,500 hectares of crops damaged.

Personnel of the three services, besides the Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed the gigantic task of evacuating people stranded on rooftops and highlands where hills came crashing down blocking roads and cutting them off the rest of the world, and those marooned in villages that have turned into islands.

Prime Minister is expected to reach the state Friday evening and is likely to undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas on Saturday.

Here are the latest updates and developments on the situation: