Kerala floods live updates: Death toll rises; Modi to visit state today

-
ALSO READ
Kerala floods: Death toll rises to 164, PM Modi to visit the state today
Crop loss in one week of Kerala rains estimated to be around Rs 550 million
Letter to BS: Kerala is going through the worst calamity in recent history
In pics: Kerala battered by heavy rains, death toll reaches 26
Rain slows down in flood-hit Kerala, Rajnath Singh takes stock of situation
-
Streets flooded in Ernakulam's Velloorkunnam following heavy and incessant rainfall. 167 people have died till now in Kerala floods An aerial view shows partially submerged houses at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala. Photo: Reuters Roads being cleared in Kerala's Kumily after traffic movement was affected due to landslides caused by heavy rainfall.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU