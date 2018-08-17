JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL against cap on free withdrawals from ATMs
Business Standard

Kerala floods live updates: Death toll rises; Modi to visit state today

Murderous monsoon continues to wreak havoc across Kerala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit state today. Track LIVE updates on Kerala weather at Business Standard

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kerala floods
People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi | Photo: PTI

 Streets flooded in Ernakulam's Velloorkunnam following heavy and incessant rainfall. 167 people have died till now in Kerala floods An aerial view shows partially submerged houses at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala. Photo: Reuters Roads being cleared in Kerala's Kumily after traffic movement was affected due to landslides caused by heavy rainfall.

Unprecedented rains continue to wreak havoc across Kerala, and have brought the coastal state to a standstill. As many as 173 people have lost their lives due to rains, floods and landslides.

According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 247 people have died in Kerala, while 2,11,000 people in 14 districts have been badly hit by the rains and floods, and over 32,500 hectares of crops damaged.

Personnel of the three services, besides the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed the gigantic task of evacuating people stranded on rooftops and highlands where hills came crashing down blocking roads and cutting them off the rest of the world, and those marooned in villages that have turned into islands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach the state Friday evening and is likely to undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas on Saturday.

Here are the latest updates and developments on the Kerala flood situation:

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Fri, August 17 2018. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Kerala floods live updates: Death toll rises; Modi to visit state today

Murderous monsoon continues to wreak havoc across Kerala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit state today. Track LIVE updates on Kerala weather at Business Standard

Unprecedented rains continue to wreak havoc across Kerala, and have brought the coastal state to a standstill. As many as 173 people have lost their lives due to rains, floods and landslides.

According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 247 people have died in Kerala, while 2,11,000 people in 14 districts have been badly hit by the rains and floods, and over 32,500 hectares of crops damaged.

Personnel of the three services, besides the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed the gigantic task of evacuating people stranded on rooftops and highlands where hills came crashing down blocking roads and cutting them off the rest of the world, and those marooned in villages that have turned into islands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach the state Friday evening and is likely to undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas on Saturday.

Here are the latest updates and developments on the Kerala flood situation:

image
Business Standard
177 22