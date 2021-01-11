Kerala exempts entertainment tax till March, theatres to reopen on Jan 13

-
ALSO READ
Kerala waives entertainment tax for movie theatres to revive sector
Tenet gets footfalls back into theatres, exhibitors hope for quick recovery
Theatres get ready to abide by govt SOPs but no new movies at least for now
Left govt satisfied with work, confident of facing 2021 polls: Kerala CM
Set for muted opening after 7-month closure, theatres eye Diwali fireworks
-
Theatres in Kerala, which had remained shut for months due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, will be reopened on January 13, Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce officials said here on Monday.
Tamil film star Vijay starred 'Master' will be the first movie to be released in Kerala theatres that day, they said.
The decision to reopen the theatres was taken at a meeting of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce officials here, after the state government decided to address the KFCC's main demands and concerns.
Earlier in the day, the Kerala government announced that it has decided to waive entertainment tax for cinemas from January to March 2021 along with 50 per cent reduction in the fixed charges on electricity during the lockdown period since March last year to help the film industry in the state.
Kerala Film Chamber officials said the government has addressed all their concerns and they were grateful to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the special interest he took in the matter.
Giving its nod to reopen cinemas, the government on January 1 had said theatres could reopen with 50 per cent occupancy and adhering to strict COVID- 19 guidelines.
Only 50 per cent of the seats should be occupied or only half the tickets sold, the government had said, adding that the health department's Covid protocol should be strictly followed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU