JUST IN

Kerala govt to launch online cab service 'Kerala Savari' in August
WBSSC scam: Cash over Rs 20cr, 3kg gold bars recovered from Arpita's home
National Herald case: Sonia questioned by ED for 3rd time, chargesheet soon
ICMR invites vaccine makers to make monkeypox shots
Huge cash found again from another flat of arrested WB minister's aide
Home sales in India drop 7% in Q2; only 84,930 units sold: Report
'Do you know what I do?' PM asks 8-year-old, answer leaves him in splits
Tamil Nadu: Class 12 student commits suicide; 5th such incident this month
Monkeypox: Centre invites bids for developing vaccines, diagnostic kits
Centre issues comprehensive guidelines for monkeypox patients, contacts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

K-Rail: SIA being done only through geo-tagging, state informs Kerala HC

Business Standard

Kerala govt to launch online cab service 'Kerala Savari' in August

Kerala government is all set to come up with an alternative to the popular corporate online cab service by launching its own e-taxi service, the first such initiative by any state government

Topics
Kerala | taxi | Kerala govt

ANI  General News 
cab, taxi cab, cap hailing app, HERE
Representative Image

The Kerala government is all set to come up with an alternative to the popular corporate online cab service by launching its own e-taxi service from next month, considered to be the first such initiative by any state government in the country.

Named 'Kerala Savari', the online taxi hiring service is being rolled out by the state Labour Department linking the existing auto-taxi networks in the state with an aim to ensure safe and dispute-free travel for the public at affordable rates prevailing in the state.

Kerala minister for public education and Labor V Sivankutty said, "It this is the first time that a government is launching an online taxi service in the country. This government is moving towards a field dominated by multinational companies with the aim of the welfare of workers.""Kerala Savari will charge only 8 per cent service charge apart from the fixed rate," he said.

The minister said, "Kerala Savari app is a very safe system for children and women to use. The app is designed with utmost care in security standards. The app also has a panic button system that can be pressed in case of a car accident or any other type of danger. One can do it privately."

"This project will be implemented by the Motor Workers Welfare Board with the cooperation of Planning Board, Legal Metrology, Transport, IT and Police Departments. Indian Telephone Industries, Palakkad a public sector organization, provided technical assistance for the project," he said.

The new service would be launched in a function to be held at Kanakakkunnu Palace here on the beginning day of the Malayalam month of Chingam, which falls on August 17.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Kerala

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 09:26 IST

`
.