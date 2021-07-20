Kerala HC lifts bail condition on former PWD minister in flyover scam case

-
ALSO READ
Delhi's PWD cancels leaves of engineering staff to ensure no waterlogging
AAP alleges Rs 546 crore flyover scam by NDMC, BJP dismisses charge
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan to lead BJP in Kerala polls, is party's CM face
Ensure no waterlogging takes place during monsoon: Delhi PWD minister
AAP in Delhi didn't build any hospital, flyover between 2015, 2019: BJP
-
The Kerala High Court on Monday lifted the bail condition on former Kerala PWD Minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader VK Ebrahim Kunju, that he cannot go outside of the Ernakulam district in connection with the Palarivattom Flyover Scam Case.
The court observed in the judgement that he obeyed the bail condition for the past six months diligently. This was in a plea of him which sought relaxation in the bail conditions.
A bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan stated, "A person's liberty to move cannot be restrained indefinitely by any bail condition. Although an accused may be restricted from leaving the country, the investigation team cannot restrict one from moving in the state, There was no dispute regarding this on behalf of the Public Prosecutor either."
He was granted bail on 2021 January 8 in the case, which is being probed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. He was arrested in November last year.
However, following his poor health condition, he was undergoing treatment of multiple myeloma and he continued to be in the hospital. He is the fifth accused in this case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU