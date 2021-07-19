Businessman Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police in pornography case

Businessman and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai police in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, a senior official said.

Kundra, arrested by the crime branch, appears to be the key conspirator of the case, he said.

"There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this," the Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement.

Investigation is in progress, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)