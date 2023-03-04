Kerala Health dept orders closure of water park due to Leptospiroris scare

The health department has ordered for temporary closure of Silver Storm Water Theme Park in Athirappilly near here after symptoms of leptospirosis were detected in several children who visited the theme park.

The directive for the closure came from State Health Minister Veena George after the health department officials conducted an inspection at the theme park.

The theme park has been asked to conduct a total cleaning of the water being used in the park.

The health department meanwhile has decided to check all those who visited the theme park after February 17.

A group of school children who had visited the theme park recently and within few days, they were detected with fever.

--IANS

sg/sha

