Kerala imposes more restrictions as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

As the Kerala government has decided to use the police for ensuring people follow COVID-19 protocol, police teams in Mallapuram said they will take strict action against those flouting social distancing norms imposed to limit the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The decision has been taken as Kerala continues to record the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in India. The state has 72,482 active cases, as per the government.
"We plan to control/limit the number of new COVID-19 cases in Kerala by enforcing social distancing in public places. We have also made announcements using police vehicles. After issuing warnings for 1-2 days, we will take stringent action," Abdul Karim, Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Karim told ANI on Sunday.
The Malappuram Police has marked some places as hotspots to take extra caution to combat COVID-19.
Earlier, Director General of Police (DGP) Lokanath Behera had directed the police force to be at the scene to ensure that the regulations are strictly adhered to in wake of increasing COVID-19 spread."The entire police force will be on the scene to ensure that the COVID-19 regulations are strictly adhered to by the public in wake of increasing COVID spread. The arrangement runs until February 10," said a statement issued by the Kerala Police Department."State Police Chief Loknath Behra directed all District Police Chiefs, Sub-Divisional Officers, and Station House Officers in this regard. Police also have been given permission to use discretion where necessary," it added.Vijay Sakhare, ADGP, Law and Order Division, is in charge of COVID-19 control in the state.Priority will be given to avoid crowding as much as possible. Police will ensure that restrictions are enforced, including maintaining social distance, said the statement.
