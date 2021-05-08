Khan market oxygen concentrator seizure case transferred to Crime Branch

-
ALSO READ
SUV with explosives near Ambani's house: NIA team meets crime branch chief
Covid-19: Special corridor facilitated for oxygen supply to Delhi hospitals
Extortion, corruption are results of structural deficiencies: Neeraj Kumar
US: Vigil, 'peace walk' in Chicago after 13-year-old boy shot by a police
The half truth of NDA claiming crime control in Nitish Kumar's Bihar
-
The Khan market case involving the recovery of 105 oxygen concentrators has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, said the Delhi Police on Saturday.
Five people were arrested on Friday for involvement in the case.
The two restaurants - Khan Chacha and Town Hall - owned by Navneet Kalra, who is currently absconding, while the manager and three staffers were apprehended on Friday for running a black marketing racket in the national capital.
The Delhi police got their hands on screenshots of Navneet Kalra's WhatsApp chat group which reveal his involvement in the case.
According to the police, on April 26, Kalra has written about the demand and supply of oxygen concentrators. They have also received video footage of the area outside Khan Chacha restaurant.
Gourav Khanna, CEO of Matrix Cellular was also arrested in connection with the case. His company had received a consignment of 650 concentrators, out of which 524 have been seized. These concentrators were being sold for Rs 71,000 each, as per the police.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU