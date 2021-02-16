Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry Lieutenant Governor: Rashtrapati Bhavan

-
-
Kiran Bedi will "cease to hold" the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said Tuesday night.
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been given the additional charge of Puducherry.
"The President has directed that Dr. Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made," Ajay Kumar Singh, press secretary to the President, said in a statement.
