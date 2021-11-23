Kolkata Metro to reintroduce tokens after discontinuing it due to Covid-19

-
The Kolkata Metro has decided to reintroduce tokens for travel after having it discontinued last year as services shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said here on Tuesday.
The Metro had made smart cards mandatory when it restarted services in September last year after travel restrictions were eased.
"Tokens are going to be re-introduced on the NorthSouth and East-West lines from November 25," the Metro official said.
These tokens will be issued from the counters of all stations as earlier for the convenience of commuters, he said.
Apart from the ticket counters, tokens may also be purchased from automatic smart card recharge machines, he said.
Many occasional riders were finding it inconvenient to buy smart cards and were thus avoiding using the Metro, which is otherwise a cheap and the fastest mode of transport in the city.
The Metro authorities requested regular commuters to continue using smart cards for availing services.
It said that the commuters will continue to get a 10 per cent bonus on the ride value of the smart cards and will also be able to recharge these online.
