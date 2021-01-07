Kumbh Mela: Nainital HC asks Uttarakhand govt to present SOPs by Jan 11

-
The Nainital High Court on Wednesday, while hearing a petition filed against the "poor condition" of the quarantine centers, has directed the Uttarakhand government to present the standing operating procedures (SOPs) by January 11 for Kumbh Mela to be held in Haridwar.
The quarantine centers' case was heard by the bench of senior Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Alok Verma and the adjourned the hearing to January 11.
Petitions have been filed by advocate Dushyant Mainali and Doon resident Sachchidanand Dabral.
According to the case, Mainali and Dabral had filed PILs in the High Court to help the poor people at the quarantine centers and Covid-19 hospitals and provide better health facilities for the migrants who returned to the state.
The upcoming Maha Kumbh is being keenly awaited by pilgrims, seers, and people, given it is being held after twelve years. Haridwar Kumbh will be held from January to April.
