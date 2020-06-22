JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Extensive power infra being built for largest Covid-19 facility in Delhi
Business Standard

Ladakh: Gen Naravane discusses security situation with top commanders

Army Commanders Conference is being held on June 22-23 to review the operational situation on both the northern and western fronts

Topics
Manoj Mukund Naravane | India China tension | India China border row

ANI 

Indian Army, Chief of staff, general, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane
According to Army officials, all commanders are in the national capital for the second phase of the commanders' conference.

Army chief General MM Naravane on Monday discussed the security situation with the top Army commanders in Delhi, officials said.

According to Army officials, all commanders are in the national capital for the second phase of the commanders' conference.

Army Commanders Conference is being held on June 22-23 to review the operational situation on both the northern and western fronts.

ALSO READ: Latest News LIVE: India, China may engage in diplomatic talks soon

The meeting comes at a time when India and China are holding military-level talks to defuse the border tensions after the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured.
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 19:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU