JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19: CSIR gets nod for phase III trials of antiviral drug Umifenovir
Business Standard

Ladakh standoff: Plan to start construction of Ayodhya Ram Temple suspended

The decision comes days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh left 20 Indian Army personnel dead

Topics
Ladakh standoff | India China border row | Ram temple

Press Trust of India  |  Ayodhya 

Brick carvings at Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala in Ayodhya. Photo: PTI
In an official communique, the trust said that the situation at the India-China border is serious and defending the country is most important. The trust also paid tributes to the soldiers

Amid the Indo-China border standoff, the Ram Mandir trust has put on hold its plan to begin the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

The decision comes days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

Expressing concern over the killing of Indian soldiers, the trust which has been charged with the construction of the temple after the historic Supreme Court verdict last year, said a new date will be decided soon.


"The decision to begin construction (of temple) will be taken according to the situation in the country and will be announced officially," Anil Mishra, member of the trust told PTI.

In an official communique, the trust said that the situation at the India-China border is serious and defending the country is most important. The trust also paid tributes to the soldiers.

Meanwhile, different Hindu organisations staged protests against China in Ayodhya.

While Hindu Mahasabha activists burned the Chinese flag, activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) burned the effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping and smashed Chinese-made products.
First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 13:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU