Lakhs saved but coronavirus still a threat to India, says PM Modi

India is not still over from the threat of the pandemic though its recovery rate is better than many other countries, said Prime Minister on Sunday.

"The way we have fought is really appreciable. Our fatality rate is much less than most other countries. We were able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but we have to remember that the is still as dangerous as it was in the beginning, said Modi in his monthly radio programme called 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Modi said restrictions on public life have been eased but people must continue taking precautions against the disease. “"In today's time, war is not only fought on the border. There are many wars we fight inside the nation; we have to be together in these battles,” he said, referring to the anniversary of the Kargil War India fought against Pakistan 21 years ago.

"Social distancing, wearing masks are necessary in our fight against the virus. Just think about doctors who are fighting the battle against the virus wearing these masks for hours," he said.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus is nearing 1.4 million in India, with 48,661 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. The disease has claimed 32,063 lives in the country as 705 people died in the last one day, according to the ministry of health and family welfare data.