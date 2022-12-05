JUST IN
Lalu's kidney transplant surgery in Singapore successful: Tejashwi

RJD president Lalu Prasad's kidney transplant surgery on Monday in Singapore was successful, his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said

Lalu Prasad Yadav | Tejashwi Yadav

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Tejashwi Yadav
Tejashwi Yadav | Photo: PTI

RJD president Lalu Prasad's kidney transplant surgery on Monday in Singapore was successful, his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said.

Yadav said his father, as well as elder sister Rohini Acharya, who donated one of her kidneys to the 74-year-old, were fine.

He also heartily thanked his well-wishers for their prayers.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 19:00 IST

