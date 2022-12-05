Lalu's kidney transplant surgery in Singapore successful: Tejashwi

-
RJD president Lalu Prasad's kidney transplant surgery on Monday in Singapore was successful, his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said.
Yadav said his father, as well as elder sister Rohini Acharya, who donated one of her kidneys to the 74-year-old, were fine.
He also heartily thanked his well-wishers for their prayers.
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 19:00 IST
